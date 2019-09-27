Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Hub Group worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Hub Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.60. Hub Group Inc has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

