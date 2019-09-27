Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.40. Marrone Bio Innovations shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,589 shares trading hands.

MBII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 193.23%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

