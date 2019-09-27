Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Down 77.4% in September

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MARPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

