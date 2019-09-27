Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 5.5% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $411,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 153,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 228.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,272 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $15,302,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 120,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

MPC traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. 621,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $86.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

