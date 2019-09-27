ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at SunTrust Banks

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Shares of MAN traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 119,836 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

