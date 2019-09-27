ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $701,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 273.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.00. 363,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,209. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

