Man Group plc Trims Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 917,454 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $45.30 on Friday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMTD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

