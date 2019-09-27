Man Group plc Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.67.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $208.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $237.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

