Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Malibu Boats and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 416,639 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 162,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 85,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

