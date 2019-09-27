MAI Capital Management Sells 2,199 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 566,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 245,555 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 55,512 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. 116,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2649 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

