MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,284 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,902 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,129 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 228,986 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. 743,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,787 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

