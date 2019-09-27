MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,456 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $543,164,000 after buying an additional 334,179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.31. 76,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,433. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.92. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $161.82 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.