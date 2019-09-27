MAI Capital Management Has $4.59 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 172.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.41. The stock had a trading volume of 68,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,327. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

