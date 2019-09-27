MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

