MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,650 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 388,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.