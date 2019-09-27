MAI Capital Management Acquires 11,579 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 414.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

CINF traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $115.71. 7,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,480. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

