Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will report sales of $130.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.58 million. Mack Cali Realty reported sales of $132.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $527.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $538.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $534.15 million, with estimates ranging from $505.26 million to $563.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mack Cali Realty.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mack Cali Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Shares of CLI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 366,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,275 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,796,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,442,000 after purchasing an additional 194,701 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.