LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 224.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,978 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $136,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,547,000 after buying an additional 448,395 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 13,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,784. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $106.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

