Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Down 7%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.60, 582,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 290% from the average session volume of 149,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a P/E ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. Research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Luna Innovations news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 30,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $151,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,126,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,040,246 shares of company stock worth $6,099,772. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 12,592.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 818.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

