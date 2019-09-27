LRM Coin (LRM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One LRM Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, STEX and CryptoBridge. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $1,789.00 and $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00189588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.01031481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089461 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin . LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com

LRM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

