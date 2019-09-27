LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) Short Interest Update

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LRAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 17,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,984. LRAD has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $106.25 million, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). LRAD had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Research analysts expect that LRAD will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRAD. CIBC began coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LRAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LRAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In other LRAD news, Director Scott L. Anchin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LRAD by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 140,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LRAD by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LRAD by 53.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRAD Company Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

