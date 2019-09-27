LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other LM Funding America news, major shareholder Craven House Capital North Ame purchased 44,366 shares of LM Funding America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $39,042.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LM Funding America stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 5,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,080. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

