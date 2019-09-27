Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LGF/A. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGF/A opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

