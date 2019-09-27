Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Limbach to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

LMB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,529. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Limbach has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

