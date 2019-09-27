Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.10% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 957,483 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,069,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 850,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 652,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 187,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $559,084.51. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.