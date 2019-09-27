Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Issue $0.15 — Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, October 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 609,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,747. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEVI. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.