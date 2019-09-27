Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Lennox International by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total value of $288,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total transaction of $128,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.83.

Shares of LII stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,237. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.83. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $177.36 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.