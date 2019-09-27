Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,866 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Lennar worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 50,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

