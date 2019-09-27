LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.63 ($133.28).

FRA:LEG traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €104.60 ($121.63). 92,494 shares of the stock were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €104.22 and a 200 day moving average of €105.15.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

