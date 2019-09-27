LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 333,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

