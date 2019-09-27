Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.42 Million

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce sales of $121.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Lannett posted sales of $155.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $537.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.80 million to $543.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $594.03 million, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $612.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.28 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a positive return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Lannett stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Lannett has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $119,294.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,158.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 5.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lannett by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lannett by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lannett by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

