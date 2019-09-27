Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAND. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 928.09 ($12.13).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 855.20 ($11.17) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 788.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 854.71. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of -53.12.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

