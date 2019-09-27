Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 5.3%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $227.46 and last traded at $230.08, 1,890,286 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,097,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after buying an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,358,000 after buying an additional 913,293 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 563.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after buying an additional 885,862 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,977,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 249.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,202,000 after buying an additional 415,418 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

