Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 618,231 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618,231 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.27% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. 160,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,715. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.76 and a one year high of $109.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

