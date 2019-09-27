Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 41,059 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,059 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 151,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 240,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.93. 1,213,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,926,172. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.