Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 21,498 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 159.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 255,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $102.27. 3,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,285. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.85.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

