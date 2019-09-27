Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 180.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,226.39. 320,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,870. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,198.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,170.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock worth $4,480,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

