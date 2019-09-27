Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,279 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.48% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 451,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 69,257 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.