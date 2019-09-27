Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $33.46 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,402 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 1.37% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $33,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 520.9% during the second quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,562,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,219,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,604 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,407. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

