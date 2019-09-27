Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

BP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $38.28. 278,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,793,600. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

