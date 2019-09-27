L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LHX traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.45. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III purchased 9,800 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $33,411,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $70,474,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth $7,488,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.79.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

