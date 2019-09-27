Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €72.00 by HSBC

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €72.00 ($83.72) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.00 ($79.07).

KRN opened at €53.70 ($62.44) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.28 and its 200-day moving average is €66.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. Krones has a twelve month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €100.60 ($116.98).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

