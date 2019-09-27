Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Kraton alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on KRA. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

KRA stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $989.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.38. Kraton has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $495.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.35 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraton (KRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.