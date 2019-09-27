KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:KCNY)

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCNY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31.

