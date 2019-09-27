Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 37170795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

