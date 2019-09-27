Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target upped by UBS Group to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a positive rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of KNSL traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $223,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,370.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,868. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

