Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE KFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.21.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
