Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE KFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Kingsway Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

