Kier Group’s (KIE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued an under review rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kier Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 339.25 ($4.43).

Get Kier Group alerts:

Shares of Kier Group stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 104.60 ($1.37). The company had a trading volume of 2,768,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,724. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 996.46 ($13.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.