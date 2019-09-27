Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 105.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 237,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 923.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,541. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $68.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

KZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

