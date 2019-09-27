Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in September

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Key Energy Services by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 377,176 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

